Arsenal vs. Sevilla: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Here’s everything you need to know for Arsenal vs. Sevilla on UCL Matchday 4.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Matchday 4 in the Champions League continues Wednesday as Arsenal battle Sevilla in a key Group B clash. The Gunners got the better of the La Liga side the last time out but it was a close 2-1 scoreline. Arsenal sit atop Group B with six points and can take a big step towards qualification for the knockout round with a win, while Sevilla desperately need a win at just 2 points through three games.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Sevilla

Date: Wednesday, November 8
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: -320
Draw: +500
Sevilla: +800

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -320

Arsenal have dropped their last two matches and come into this fixture with a fairly concerning injury report. Martin Odegaard is potentially out, with Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith-Rowe also on the mend. There’s a chance the dynamic playmaker returns for the Gunners, but might only see limited time on the pitch. Eddie Nketiah is also going to go through a fitness test but is expected to be available.

All that being said, Sevilla come into this contest with a lot of problems. The La Liga side will be without Sergio Ramos, and you have to go all the way back to September 26 to find a win for this side in domestic league action. Sevilla did pick up a Copa del Rey result but this side currently sits 15th in La Liga.

If this was a Europa League game, you might be able to find a way to talk yourself into backing Sevilla or taking the side with a double chance at +255. However, it’s best to back Arsenal at home on Matchday 4 in the Champions League.

