Arsenal vs. Sevilla: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Matchday 4 in the Champions League continues Wednesday as Arsenal battle Sevilla in a key Group B clash. The Gunners got the better of the La Liga side the last time out but it was a close 2-1 scoreline. Arsenal sit atop Group B with six points and can take a big step towards qualification for the knockout round with a win, while Sevilla desperately need a win at just 2 points through three games.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Sevilla

Date: Wednesday, November 8

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: -320

Draw: +500

Sevilla: +800

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -320

Arsenal have dropped their last two matches and come into this fixture with a fairly concerning injury report. Martin Odegaard is potentially out, with Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Emile Smith-Rowe also on the mend. There’s a chance the dynamic playmaker returns for the Gunners, but might only see limited time on the pitch. Eddie Nketiah is also going to go through a fitness test but is expected to be available.

All that being said, Sevilla come into this contest with a lot of problems. The La Liga side will be without Sergio Ramos, and you have to go all the way back to September 26 to find a win for this side in domestic league action. Sevilla did pick up a Copa del Rey result but this side currently sits 15th in La Liga.

If this was a Europa League game, you might be able to find a way to talk yourself into backing Sevilla or taking the side with a double chance at +255. However, it’s best to back Arsenal at home on Matchday 4 in the Champions League.