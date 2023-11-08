Is Texans WR Noah Brown a worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 10?

The Houston Texans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 39-37 in Week 9, and Texans WR Noah Brown played a large role in the victory with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

Below, we’ll break down whether or not he’s worth a waiver wire add ahead of Houston’s Week 10 matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Texans WR Noah Brown: Week 10 waiver wire

Brown has been trending up, consistently drawing five or more targets over three straight games. He hauled in two receptions for 37 yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, then posted three catches for 57 yards in Week 8.

This served as a precursor to his explosive breakout in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, where he delivered an impressive stat line of 6 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown, putting up 27.3 PPR fantasy points. In the same game, his quarterback, CJ Stroud, posted 470 passing yards and four touchdowns, so multiple receivers had the opportunity to shine. In fact, three Houston pass-catchers went over 100 receiving yards.

Brown is rostered in only 0.8% of ESPN leagues, which is very likely to increase as soon as the waivers process ahead of Week 10. Even though his most recent performance is clearly an outlier, it’s nice to know that Brown has this level of upside. If you’re in a fantasy league with 10 or more participants, you should seriously consider picking up Brown for your roster.