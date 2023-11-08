Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nuggets on Wednesday, November 8

The Golden State Warriors (6-2) take on the Denver Nuggets (7-1) on Wednesday, November 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. The Warriors are coming off a win over the Pistons, and the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak.

The Nuggets will be missing guard Jamal Murray, who is out with a hamstring injury. Nikola Jokic is probable with a wrist issue. On the Warriors’ side, Draymond Green is questionable with a personal issue.

The Nuggets enter as 3-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227. Denver is -155 on the moneyline, while Golden State is +130.

Warriors vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -3

The Nuggets are undefeated at home and have just one loss on their resume this year, and I think the reigning NBA champs can cover here. They will be without Murray, but have plenty of scoring depth, especially in the paint. The Warriors were struggling from the perimeter in their last game and if they’re forced to find points down low, they will struggle against this Denver defense. The Warriors went 0-3 straight up and ATS against Denver last season. Take the home team to win a tight game.

Over/Under: Under 227

Denver is a slow-paced team, and we can expect them to control the tempo of this game. The combination of the Nuggets’ perimeter defense and paint presence should limit the Warriors’ best scoring weapons in this matchup, and with the Nuggets’ struggles at the free-throw line, I think we see a somewhat lower-scoring game here.