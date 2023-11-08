Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Mavericks on Wednesday, November 8

The Toronto Raptors (3-4) take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-1) on Wednesday, November 8. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from American Airlines Center. The Raptors most recently grabbed an overtime win over the Spurs, and the Mavericks are on a two-game winning streak.

The Mavericks’ injury report is limited to Maxi Kleber, who is questionable with a toe injury. The Raptors’ Christian Koloko is listed as out (respiratory), and Precious Achiuwa is questionable (groin) for Toronto.

The Mavericks enter as 4.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 227.5. Dallas is -198 on the moneyline while Toronto is +164.

Raptors vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks -4.5

Dallas has been hot at home this season, while the Raptors have struggled on the road. Toronto is 1-2 in away games and has looked weak on defense in recent games, giving up 114 and 116 points in back-to-back road outings. With Dallas averaging over 120 points per game and having home court advantage, I like the Mavericks to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

While the Raptors should be a solid defensive team, they haven’t looked it in the last few games. The Mavericks, who have scored over 120 points in four of seven games played this season, should be able to keep business running as usual and give the total a boost.