Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Thunder on Wednesday, November 8

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) meet the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) Wednesday night in a matchup of two teams hoping to take the next step this season. Both teams are coming off wins in their last game, with the Cavaliers topping the Warriors and the Thunder downing the Hawks. This is the second meeting between the two sides early this season, with the Thunder winning the first game 108-105.

Isaac Okoro is out for Cleveland with a knee injury. Lu Dort is questionable for Oklahoma City with a hip issue.

The Cavaliers are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total coming in at 227.5. Cleveland is -130 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City comes in at +110.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +2

The Cavaliers are 2-5 ATS this season and now go into Oklahoma City to face a Thunder team which has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back. The point guard is averaging 25.7 points per game, and returned to action with a 30-point outing against Atlanta. The Thunder are 5-2 ATS on the season and have picked up where they left off a year ago. I’ll back Oklahoma City as a home underdog.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

This is a tricky pick. The Cavaliers are 28th in points per game, while ranking 11th in defensive rating. The Thunder, on the flip side, are seventh in points per game but rank 20th in defensive rating. Both teams are 4-3 to the under, and the first meeting went well under this line. I’ll take the under again Wednesday.