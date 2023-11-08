NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, November 8

With 14 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there’s plenty of value options to choose from when it comes to rounding out DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers, $4,900

The second-year guard hasn’t hit his stride yet, but the minutes are still there in Indiana’s rotation. Mathurin is averaging 19.6 DKFP per game and gets an awesome matchup with the Jazz, who rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards. Given how the Pacers have performed offensively, Mathurin is worth the risk at this price point.

Killian Hayes, Pistons, $4,900

For some reasons, Hayes’ price remains under $5k despite a strong start to the season. Not that we’re complaining. The point guard, who was seemingly out of Detroit’s rotation a year ago, has re-established himself as a key figure on this roster. He’s averaging 24.6 DKFP per game and is coming off a 42 DKFP showing against the Warriors. Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks remain out, which means the minutes will once again be there for Hayes Wednesday against the Bucks.

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans, $4,700

CJ McCollum is sidelined indefinitely for the Pelicans, which means Hawkins is in line for a huge role. The guard is coming off a massive outing against the Nuggets with 49.3 DKFP in 38 minutes. He’s played 35 or more minutes in three games this season, hitting 27.8 or more fantasy points in each one. He’s a solid value option to back in what should be a high-scoring game against the Timberwolves.