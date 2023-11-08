Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

The NBA has a jam-packed Wednesday night slate with 14 games on the docket, meaning there will be a plethora of prop bets to choose from across the league. Ahead of the action, let’s go over three of our favorite props that you should consider for these games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Russell Westbrook over 19.5 points + assists vs. Nets (-115)

Westbrook has been averaging a modest 15.5 points per game while adding 6.5 assists per game through his six outings of the season so far. He just dished out eight assists in the overtime loss to the Lakers a week ago while adding 24 points, followed by another decent 17-point, four-assist performance in a loss to the Knicks. The Clippers will be taking on the Nets Wednesday night and Westbrook shouldn’t have any trouble hitting this mark in Brooklyn.

Zion Williamson over 23.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-125)

Brandon Ingram over 27.5 vs. Timberwolves (-110)

Update: Williamson has been ruled out due to a personal issue. Brandon Ingram is likely to be the leading scorer for New Orleans tonight, and the over on his points prop at 27.5 is a good substitute for this one.

Williamson has been averaging 21.8 points per game so far this season, followed closely by teammate CJ McCollum with 21.7. However, with McCollum recently being diagnosed with a collapsed lung, he’ll be out of commission indefinitely which means Williamson will be expected to pick up a lot of the scoring slack. Expect him to put up higher numbers for the time being, especially as the Pelicans go to Minnesota hoping to snap the Timberwolves’ three-game winning streak.

De’Anthony Melton over 3.5 rebounds vs. Celtics (+130)

The 76ers will welcome the Boston Celtics on Wednesday as both teams are looking to avoid picking up a second loss on the season. Melton has been averaging 3.2 rebounds per game this season, and the Celtics are giving up an average of 51.8 boards per game to opponents. At plus-odds, it’s hard to pass this one up as Melton should be able to grab at least four on the glass at home.