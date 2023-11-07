College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings and reactions after November 7 list revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes remain No. 1 on the Top 25 of the 2023 College Football Playoff, and there aren’t many surprises below them as the Top 6 in the rankings remain the same as last week’s first CFP list. The top eight teams in the rankings remain the same as last week.

The teams that took a hit include Air Force, who fell out of the rankings after a shocking 23-3 loss to Army on Saturday. The Falcons still have the inside track to win the Mountain West title, but a brutal loss at home to a team in the triple digits of basically every category rightfully moves them out of the rankings.

Ohio State — with wins over Notre Dame and Penn State — easily jumps over Michigan and Georgia with their schedules that lack any current Top 25 wins. The Wolverines will see their first real challenge of the season in Week 11 as they head to Happy Valley to face the Nittany Lions.

Florida State has a big win over LSU and won at Clemson, and if they get past the end of their schedule and win the ACC Championship, it will be tough for the committee to keep them out.

The Big 12 may come down to Texas and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys’ Bedlam win gave them a big boost this week, and if they’re able to hand the Longhorns a second loss in the Big 12 Championship, the conference will be left out entirely. Texas, with one loss on its resume and several Pac-12 teams ahead of it, will need to make a statement in the conference title game.

Alabama could still have a path if they win out and knock off Georgia in the SEC Championship. For a season where there’s been tremendous parity for leagues like the Pac-12 and Big 12, seeing two SEC teams in the final four might be a PR disaster. But it would be hard to leave out a 12-1 Georgia and a 12-1 Alabama based on body of work.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 7