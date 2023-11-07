Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 7

The second Top 25 list of the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee is below.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for October 31, the first rankings from the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 7

Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:

Michigan +220

Georgia +260

Florida State +600

Ohio State +700

Alabama +800

Oregon +1000

Washington +1200

Texas +1500

Penn State +10000

Louisville +20000

Ole Miss +30000

Oklahoma +30000

Utah +50000

Tennessee +50000

Oregon State +50000

Oklahoma State +50000

Missouri +100000

Liberty +100000

Kansas +100000

Iowa +100000

Fresno State +100000

Tulane+100000

Toledo +100000

Air Force +100000

North Carolina +100000