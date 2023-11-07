Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 7

The second Top 25 list of the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee is below.
The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.
Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for October 31, the first rankings from the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 7
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Louisville Cardinals
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Utah Utes
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Arizona Wildcats
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Tulane Green Wave
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Kansas State Wildcats
Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:
Michigan +220
Georgia +260
Florida State +600
Ohio State +700
Alabama +800
Oregon +1000
Washington +1200
Texas +1500
Penn State +10000
Louisville +20000
Ole Miss +30000
Oklahoma +30000
Utah +50000
Tennessee +50000
Oregon State +50000
Oklahoma State +50000
Missouri +100000
Liberty +100000
Kansas +100000
Iowa +100000
Fresno State +100000
Tulane+100000
Toledo +100000
Air Force +100000
North Carolina +100000