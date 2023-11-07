 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Top 25 rankings for 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 7

Here’s the complete rankings for the Top 25 in college football as decided by the CFP Selection Committee after ten weeks of college football.

By Collin Sherwin
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard reacts with defensive back Kamari Lassiter after intercepting a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The second Top 25 list of the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee is below.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2023-24, with the Cotton, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, and Peach Bowl making up the rest of best postseason matchups.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for October 31, the first rankings from the 2023 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2023 College Football Playoff Rankings for November 7

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Michigan Wolverines
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Washington Huskies
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. Texas Longhorns
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide
  9. Ole Miss Rebels
  10. Penn State Nittany Lions
  11. Louisville Cardinals
  12. Oregon State Beavers
  13. Tennessee Volunteers
  14. Missouri Tigers
  15. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  16. Kansas Jayhawks
  17. Oklahoma Sooners
  18. Utah Utes
  19. LSU Tigers
  20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  21. Arizona Wildcats
  22. Iowa Hawkeyes
  23. Tulane Green Wave
  24. North Carolina Tar Heels
  25. Kansas State Wildcats

Odds to win National Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook before rankings:

Michigan +220

Georgia +260

Florida State +600

Ohio State +700

Alabama +800

Oregon +1000

Washington +1200

Texas +1500

Penn State +10000

Louisville +20000

Ole Miss +30000

Oklahoma +30000

Utah +50000

Tennessee +50000

Oregon State +50000

Oklahoma State +50000

Missouri +100000

Liberty +100000

Kansas +100000

Iowa +100000

Fresno State +100000

Tulane+100000

Toledo +100000

Air Force +100000

North Carolina +100000

More From DraftKings Network