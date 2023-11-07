How to watch College Football Playoff Rankings Show on Tuesday, November 7

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee likely won’t have much to update the top of their second set of Top 25 rankings, which will be released on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. You can watch it live, or stream on via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

The committee ranks all 25 teams, using eight athletic directors, three former players, a former coach and a university professor to narrow the field for who receives the coveted four semifinal spots.

In 2024 the Playoff expands to 12 schools, but how the entrants will be determined is still under consideration by the CFP Board of Directors.

While the committee ranks a total of 25 teams, only the top four at the end of the season regardless of conference affiliation or championships will reach the College Football Playoff. The Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl serve as the semifinals this year, with the National Championship Game being held on January 8 in Houston at Reliant Stadium.

The winners of each of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) are guaranteed at least a spot in one of the four New Year’s Six bowls that aren’t affiliated with the Playoff, as well as the top-ranked conference champion from a non-P5 league. The Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Peach Bowl will make up the rest of the New Year’s Six games.

The final CFP rankings and matchups are to be revealed Sunday, December 3 on ESPN.