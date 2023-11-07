College Football Playoff rankings projections for second selection show on November 7

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, and you can expect them to look pretty similar to the first set at the top of the list.

This is the second of six releases between now and December 3, when the College Football Playoff teams are selected.

This will be the last year that the NCAA will have a four-team playoff, so the stakes are extremely high with every win and loss going forward. Just seven teams (and five Power 5 teams) remain undefeated as we head into Week 11.

Here is our prediction for the top four and the first two out:

As for the experts...

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon