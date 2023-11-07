 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Playoff rankings projections for second selection show on November 7

We predict the second CFP rankings, which will be released Tuesday evening

By Grace McDermott

Ohio State v Rutgers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The second College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, and you can expect them to look pretty similar to the first set at the top of the list.

This is the second of six releases between now and December 3, when the College Football Playoff teams are selected.

This will be the last year that the NCAA will have a four-team playoff, so the stakes are extremely high with every win and loss going forward. Just seven teams (and five Power 5 teams) remain undefeated as we head into Week 11.

Here is our prediction for the top four and the first two out:

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Michigan Wolverines
  4. Florida State Seminoles
  5. Washington Huskies
  6. Oregon Ducks

As for the experts...

Austin Mock, The Athletic:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon

Heather Dinich, ESPN:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon

Jerry Palm, CBS:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Washington
  5. Florida State
  6. Oregon

