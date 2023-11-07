Let Them In! James Madison petitions again to NCAA for bowl eligibility

The No. 21 James Madison Dukes are 9-0 and dominating the Sun Belt Conference, but don’t look for them to grab a conference title this season. Despite the program’s success, as of now they remain ineligible for the Sun Belt Championship Game, or any bowl game in the 2023 postseason.

So why is this ranked team left out of contention? It’s not the result sanctions or a self-imposed postseason ban that we’ve seen in other programs in recent years. It’s thanks to an ancient NCAA rule that requires a two-year postseason waiting period for teams that move from FCS to FBS, meaning the Dukes are presently ineligible for a bowl game or a conference championship until 2024.

The school petitioned the NCAA to move that waiting period from two years down to one year before the season started, which the NCAA denied. But now that the Dukes are undefeated and inching toward the top 20, the school has recently decided to re-petition the powers that be, along with backup from the Sun Belt Conference — and even from the Virginia attorney general.

James Madison has sent a letter to the NCAA Board of Directors requesting full bowl eligibility.



The 9-0 Dukes are not eligible as a second-year transitioning FBS team (unless not enough 6-6 teams). pic.twitter.com/dbUxzjCXFM — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 7, 2023

Will the NCAA continue to leave one of just seven undefeated teams out of the running? The only time an undefeated team was left out of postseason completely in the modern era was Auburn in 1993, who had a postseason ban imposed thanks to a bevy of NCAA violations. But no FCS transitioning team has ever had this level of success in their promotion years.

And keep in mind thanks to new regulations coming to transitioning FBS schools in 2027, this rule will no longer exist anyway! So why exactly are we penalizing quarterback Jordan McCloud and all the other Dukes athletes that have dominated a strong conference this season? Because they were too good too early? That seems pretty dumb!

According to JMU’s AD Jeff Bourne, if the NCAA comes through here, the Dukes will be able to play for the Sun Belt Championship too. And they’d make a strong case as the best G5 team considering there are no undefeated Mountain West or American Conference schools remaining.

The pressure, of course, is now on the team to continue winning to prove their worth. They have yet to face UConn, App State, and Coastal Carolina this season.

JMU is currently a 25.5 point favorite at home to UConn this week at DraftKings Sportsbook.