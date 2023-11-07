Ohio vs. Buffalo picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls in MACtion on Tuesday, November 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are gunning for a potential top spot in MAC East, but will need to surpass Miami to reach that.

Ohio (6-3, 3-2 MAC) fell to Miami in a 30-16 loss last week. Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke passed for an impressive 313 yards in the game, but managed just one passing touchdown. The run game struggled to get any momentum going in the loss, and on the other side of the ball, the Bobcats could not defend Miami’s run game — they let up 188 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

Buffalo (3-6, 3-2 MAC) lost to Toledo in their latest game, falling 31-13. Quarterback Cole Snyder seriously struggled, going 14-for-41 for 151 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. In his last four games, he has amassed two passing touchdowns and five interceptions. Like the Bobcats, the Bulls could not stop Toledo’s ground game on the defensive side of things.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Ohio: 85 overall, 109 offense, 42 defense

Buffalo: 109 overall, 113 offense, 106 defense

Injury update

Ohio

N/A

Buffalo

TE Jake Orlando - Questionable (foot)

RB Lamar Sperling - Questionable (undisclosed)

OL Sidney Walker - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Nik McMillan - Out indefinitely (arm)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Ohio: 4-5 ATS

Buffalo: 5-4 ATS

Total in 2023

Ohio: Over 2-6-1

Buffalo: Over 4-5

Team Pace

Ohio: 28.2 plays per minute of offense

Buffalo: 25.2 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio -7.5

Total: 44

Moneyline: Ohio -310, Buffalo +250

Weather

45°F, Cloudy, 2% chance of rain, 11 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for Ohio vs. Buffalo

Ohio -7.5

Buffalo quarterback Cole Snyder has not been performing well as of late, and this Bobcats defense could cause some serious problems early on that the Bulls may not be able to come back from. With their sights set on a postseason run, I think Ohio should be able to come in here and make quick work of Buffalo, completely shutting down their offense. Buffalo is 1-3 at home this season.