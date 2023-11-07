Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Central Michigan Chippewas face the Western Michigan Broncos in MACtion on Tuesday, November 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
CMU (5-4, 3-2 MAC) grabbed a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois in Week 10, avoiding a fourth quarter comeback attempt from the Huskies to hold on. The Chippewas’ rushing attack was unstoppable — running back Marion Lukes led the team with 202 yards on the ground and a touchdown, and quarterback Jase Bauer added 106 rushing yards and two TDs of his own. He also passed for 116 yards and a third touchdown.
Western Michigan (3-6, 2-3 MAC) crushed Eastern Michigan in their latest appearance, winning 45-21. They limited EMU’s rushing game while putting up some good ground yardage of their own. Broncos running back Jalen Buckley finished with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Hayden Wolff added 169 yards in the air, throwing one TD and no interceptions.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
CMU: 120 overall, 121 offense, 113 defense
Western Michigan: 118 overall, 112 offense, 115 defense
Injury update
Central Michigan
RB Myles Bailey - Questionable (ankle)
DB Jayden Davis - Questionable (undisclosed)
Western Michigan
TE Austin Hence - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
CMU: 3-6 ATS
Western Michigan: 6-3 ATS
Total in 2023
CMU: Over 5-4
Western Michigan: Over 6-3
Team Pace
CMU: 27.5 plays per minute of offense
Western Michigan: 23.9 plays per minute of offense
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Western Michigan -3
Total: 58
Moneyline: Western Michigan -155, CMU +130
Weather
46°F, Mostly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 3 MPH winds
Our Best Bet for CMU vs. Western Michigan
CMU ML
Neither team’s defense has looked strong this season, so this will likely come down to a shootout. Both teams have excellent run games, but I have more confidence here in CMU quarterback Jase Bauer and his dual-threat abilities than I do in WMU QB Hayden Wolff, who is now the third quarterback to start for the Broncos this season. I’ll take the Chips on the road here.