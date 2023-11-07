Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Central Michigan Chippewas face the Western Michigan Broncos in MACtion on Tuesday, November 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

CMU (5-4, 3-2 MAC) grabbed a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois in Week 10, avoiding a fourth quarter comeback attempt from the Huskies to hold on. The Chippewas’ rushing attack was unstoppable — running back Marion Lukes led the team with 202 yards on the ground and a touchdown, and quarterback Jase Bauer added 106 rushing yards and two TDs of his own. He also passed for 116 yards and a third touchdown.

Western Michigan (3-6, 2-3 MAC) crushed Eastern Michigan in their latest appearance, winning 45-21. They limited EMU’s rushing game while putting up some good ground yardage of their own. Broncos running back Jalen Buckley finished with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Hayden Wolff added 169 yards in the air, throwing one TD and no interceptions.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

CMU: 120 overall, 121 offense, 113 defense

Western Michigan: 118 overall, 112 offense, 115 defense

Injury update

Central Michigan

RB Myles Bailey - Questionable (ankle)

DB Jayden Davis - Questionable (undisclosed)

Western Michigan

TE Austin Hence - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

CMU: 3-6 ATS

Western Michigan: 6-3 ATS

Total in 2023

CMU: Over 5-4

Western Michigan: Over 6-3

Team Pace

CMU: 27.5 plays per minute of offense

Western Michigan: 23.9 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Western Michigan -3

Total: 58

Moneyline: Western Michigan -155, CMU +130

Weather

46°F, Mostly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 3 MPH winds

Our Best Bet for CMU vs. Western Michigan

CMU ML

Neither team’s defense has looked strong this season, so this will likely come down to a shootout. Both teams have excellent run games, but I have more confidence here in CMU quarterback Jase Bauer and his dual-threat abilities than I do in WMU QB Hayden Wolff, who is now the third quarterback to start for the Broncos this season. I’ll take the Chips on the road here.