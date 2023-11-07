How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for Football League Trophy match vs. Port Vale

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be back in the Football League Trophy group stage Tuesday when they face Port Vale. Wrexham are coming off a 2-1 win in the first round of the FA Cup against Mansfield Town over the weekend. Port Vale will have a replay in the first round of the FA Cup after a 0-0 draw with Burton.
Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.
Wrexham AFC vs. Port Vale
Date: Tuesday, November 7
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)
Wrexham lead their group in the first stage of the Football League Trophy but Port Vale gained an extra point in a penalty shootout win over Newcastle under-21. The side that wins this game will go to the top of the group, although it does look like both sides will eventually qualify through to the knockout stage.