 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off at 5:50 a.m. ET on Thursday from Port Royal Golf Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
World Wide Technology Championship - Final Round Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship begins on Thursday, November 9 from the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. As the second-to-last FedExCup event of the year, this tournament holds extreme significance for golfers hoping to inch into the top 125 of the FeExCup standings in the coming weeks and earn their TOUR cards for 2024.

Adam Scott enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1800 heading into Thursday’s play. Last year’s runner-up, Thomas Detry, also joins the field, as does Lucas Glover.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 5:50 a.m. ET You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship on Thursday.

2023 Bermuda Championship Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
5:50 AM Tee No. 10 Tommy Gainey Kelly Kraft Vince Whaley
5:55 AM Tee No. 1 Jonas Blixt Jeff Overton Kramer Hickok
6:01 AM Tee No. 10 C.T. Pan Bo Van Pelt David Hearn
6:06 AM Tee No. 1 Kevin Tway Richard S. Johnson Doug Ghim
6:12 AM Tee No. 10 Patton Kizzire Alex Noren Justin Lower
6:17 AM Tee No. 1 Martin Trainer Ted Potter, Jr. William McGirt
6:23 AM Tee No. 10 Lucas Glover Davis Riley Nick Hardy
6:28 AM Tee No. 1 Stewart Cink Martin Laird Lanto Griffin
6:34 AM Tee No. 10 Luke List Akshay Bhatia Camilo Villegas
6:39 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Brehm Richy Werenski Troy Merritt
6:45 AM Tee No. 10 Nick Watney Hank Lebioda Matthias Schwab
6:50 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Palmer Fabián Gómez Henrik Norlander
6:56 AM Tee No. 10 Chris Stroud Thomas Detry Max McGreevy
7:01 AM Tee No. 1 Jonathan Byrd Robert Garrigus Omar Uresti
7:07 AM Tee No. 10 Greg Chalmers Ben Crane Derek Ernst
7:12 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Sung Kang Adam Long
7:18 AM Tee No. 10 Jason Dufner S.Y. Noh Sean O'Hair
7:23 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Brown George McNeill Dylan Wu
7:29 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Harrington Tano Goya Ryan Gerard
7:34 AM Tee No. 1 Michael Gligic Brent Grant Augusto Núñez
7:40 AM Tee No. 10 Martin Contini Chase Johnson Greg Koch
7:45 AM Tee No. 1 Eric West Kyle Wilshire Danny Guise
10:30 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Moore Peter Malnati Brandon Wu
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Satoshi Kodaira Kevin Stadler Arjun Atwal
10:41 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Charley Hoffman Harry Hall
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Jimmy Walker Taylor Pendrith Zecheng Dou
10:52 AM Tee No. 1 Brice Garnett Andrew Novak MJ Daffue
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Armour Kevin Chappell D.J. Trahan
11:03 AM Tee No. 1 Brian Gay Adam Scott Ben Griffin
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 Robert Streb Jim Herman Andrew Landry
11:14 AM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Lucas Herbert Brendon Todd
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Russell Knox Ricky Barnes Harrison Endycott
11:25 AM Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Doc Redman Harry Higgs
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Kyle Stanley David Lipsky Kevin Yu
11:36 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Martin Mark Hubbard Austin Smotherman
11:41 AM Tee No. 10 D.A. Points Cameron Percy Paul Haley II
11:47 AM Tee No. 1 Wesley Bryan Cody Gribble Tyson Alexander
11:52 AM Tee No. 10 David Lingmerth Derek Lamely Brian Davis
11:58 AM Tee No. 1 Brian Stuard Alex Smalley Matti Schmid
12:03 PM Tee No. 10 Carl Yuan Kyle Westmoreland Scott Roy
12:09 PM Tee No. 1 Trevor Cone Peter Kuest George Bryan, IV
12:14 PM Tee No. 10 Trevor Werbylo Kevin Roy Chris Baker
12:20 PM Tee No. 1 Fred Biondi Sam Bennett Nick Dunlap
12:25 PM Tee No. 10 Michael Sims Andy Zhang Oliver Betschart

More From DraftKings Network