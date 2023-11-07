Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Bermuda Championship

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship begins on Thursday, November 9 from the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. As the second-to-last FedExCup event of the year, this tournament holds extreme significance for golfers hoping to inch into the top 125 of the FeExCup standings in the coming weeks and earn their TOUR cards for 2024.

Adam Scott enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1800 heading into Thursday’s play. Last year’s runner-up, Thomas Detry, also joins the field, as does Lucas Glover.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 5:50 a.m. ET You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship on Thursday.