Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Bermuda Championship

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship begins on Thursday, November 9 from the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. As the second-to-last FedExCup event of the year, this tournament holds extreme significance for golfers hoping to inch into the top 125 of the FeExCup standings in the coming weeks and earn their TOUR cards for 2024.
Adam Scott enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1800 heading into Thursday’s play. Last year’s runner-up, Thomas Detry, also joins the field, as does Lucas Glover.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 5:50 a.m. ET You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship on Thursday.
2023 Bermuda Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|5:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tommy Gainey
|Kelly Kraft
|Vince Whaley
|5:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonas Blixt
|Jeff Overton
|Kramer Hickok
|6:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|C.T. Pan
|Bo Van Pelt
|David Hearn
|6:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Richard S. Johnson
|Doug Ghim
|6:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Alex Noren
|Justin Lower
|6:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|William McGirt
|6:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|6:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stewart Cink
|Martin Laird
|Lanto Griffin
|6:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Akshay Bhatia
|Camilo Villegas
|6:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Brehm
|Richy Werenski
|Troy Merritt
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Watney
|Hank Lebioda
|Matthias Schwab
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Palmer
|Fabián Gómez
|Henrik Norlander
|6:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Stroud
|Thomas Detry
|Max McGreevy
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonathan Byrd
|Robert Garrigus
|Omar Uresti
|7:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Greg Chalmers
|Ben Crane
|Derek Ernst
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sung Kang
|Adam Long
|7:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|S.Y. Noh
|Sean O'Hair
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Brown
|George McNeill
|Dylan Wu
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Tano Goya
|Ryan Gerard
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Brent Grant
|Augusto Núñez
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Contini
|Chase Johnson
|Greg Koch
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric West
|Kyle Wilshire
|Danny Guise
|10:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Moore
|Peter Malnati
|Brandon Wu
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kevin Stadler
|Arjun Atwal
|10:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Charley Hoffman
|Harry Hall
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Taylor Pendrith
|Zecheng Dou
|10:52 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Andrew Novak
|MJ Daffue
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Armour
|Kevin Chappell
|D.J. Trahan
|11:03 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Gay
|Adam Scott
|Ben Griffin
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Jim Herman
|Andrew Landry
|11:14 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Lucas Herbert
|Brendon Todd
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Ricky Barnes
|Harrison Endycott
|11:25 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Doc Redman
|Harry Higgs
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Stanley
|David Lipsky
|Kevin Yu
|11:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Mark Hubbard
|Austin Smotherman
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|D.A. Points
|Cameron Percy
|Paul Haley II
|11:47 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Wesley Bryan
|Cody Gribble
|Tyson Alexander
|11:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|Derek Lamely
|Brian Davis
|11:58 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Stuard
|Alex Smalley
|Matti Schmid
|12:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Scott Roy
|12:09 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Trevor Cone
|Peter Kuest
|George Bryan, IV
|12:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kevin Roy
|Chris Baker
|12:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Fred Biondi
|Sam Bennett
|Nick Dunlap
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Sims
|Andy Zhang
|Oliver Betschart