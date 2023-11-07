Opening odds for 2023 Bermuda Championship

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda this week. The tournament — the first of just two FedExCup events remaining in 2023 — will run from Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12. Golfers sitting outside the top 125 in FedExCup standings will be gunning for top finishes over the next two weeks as they attempt to secure their TOUR cards for the upcoming season.

Last year, Seamus Power won the tournament with a final score of -19, defeating Thomas Detry by one stroke. An injury will keep Power out of this year’s field, and Adam Scott is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600. Brendon Todd checks in at +1800, with Detry and Lucas Glover installed at +2000 apiece.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Bermuda Championship, which tees off Thursday, November 9.