Opening odds for 2023 Bermuda Championship

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda this week. The tournament — the first of just two FedExCup events remaining in 2023 — will run from Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12. Golfers sitting outside the top 125 in FedExCup standings will be gunning for top finishes over the next two weeks as they attempt to secure their TOUR cards for the upcoming season.
Last year, Seamus Power won the tournament with a final score of -19, defeating Thomas Detry by one stroke. An injury will keep Power out of this year’s field, and Adam Scott is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600. Brendon Todd checks in at +1800, with Detry and Lucas Glover installed at +2000 apiece.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Bermuda Championship, which tees off Thursday, November 9.
2023 Bermuda Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds To Win
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Odds To Win
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Adam Scott
|+1600
|+360
|+190
|Brendon Todd
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Thomas Detry
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Lucas Glover
|+2000
|+450
|+220
|Taylor Pendrith
|+2200
|+450
|+230
|Alex Smalley
|+2200
|+450
|+240
|Akshay Bhatia
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Lucas Herbert
|+2200
|+500
|+240
|Ben Griffin
|+2500
|+500
|+260
|Alex Noren
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Mark Hubbard
|+2800
|+550
|+280
|Luke List
|+2800
|+600
|+280
|Doug Ghim
|+2800
|+600
|+280
|Davis Riley
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Brandon Wu
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Nick Hardy
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Dylan Wu
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Vince Whaley
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|MJ Daffue
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Matti Schmid
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Ryan Palmer
|+5500
|+1100
|+450
|Peter Kuest
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Kevin Yu
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Justin Lower
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Zecheng Dou
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Troy Merritt
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|C.T. Pan
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Lanto Griffin
|+6000
|+1100
|+500
|Ben Martin
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Andrew Novak
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Adam Long
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|David Lipsky
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Austin Smotherman
|+7000
|+1200
|+600
|Martin Laird
|+7000
|+1200
|+550
|Harry Hall
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Ryan Moore
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Kramer Hickok
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Carl Yuan
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Stewart Cink
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Sam Bennett
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Patton Kizzire
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Nick Dunlap
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Henrik Norlander
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Russell Knox
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Robert Streb
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Peter Malnati
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Nico Echavarria
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Doc Redman
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Charley Hoffman
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Camilo Villegas
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Scott Piercy
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Ryan Gerard
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Jimmy Walker
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|David Lingmerth
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Brice Garnett
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Tano Goya
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Brent Grant
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|S.Y. Noh
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Austin Cook
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Kelly Kraft
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Harrison Endycott
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Hank Lebioda
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Cameron Percy
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Kevin Tway
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Kevin Chappell
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Jason Dufner
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Fabian Gomez
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Ryan Armour
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Harry Higgs
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Cody Gribble
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Augusto Nunez
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Richy Werenski
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Roy
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Chris Stroud
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Trevor Cone
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Brian Gay
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Sean O'Hair
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Harrington
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|William McGirt
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Wesley Bryan
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|D.J. Trahan
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Tyson Alexander
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Scott Brown
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Andrew Landry
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Jonas Blixt
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Chris Baker
|+40000
|+6000
|+2200
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Ryan Brehm
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Paul Haley II
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Martin Contini
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Dylan Frittelli
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Chase Johnson
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000