Opening odds for 2023 Bermuda Championship

The field is set for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott Updated
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round Two Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda this week. The tournament — the first of just two FedExCup events remaining in 2023 — will run from Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12. Golfers sitting outside the top 125 in FedExCup standings will be gunning for top finishes over the next two weeks as they attempt to secure their TOUR cards for the upcoming season.

Last year, Seamus Power won the tournament with a final score of -19, defeating Thomas Detry by one stroke. An injury will keep Power out of this year’s field, and Adam Scott is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1600. Brendon Todd checks in at +1800, with Detry and Lucas Glover installed at +2000 apiece.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Bermuda Championship, which tees off Thursday, November 9.

2023 Bermuda Championship Odds

Golfer Odds To Win Top 5 Top 10
Adam Scott +1600 +360 +190
Brendon Todd +1800 +400 +200
Thomas Detry +2000 +450 +225
Lucas Glover +2000 +450 +220
Taylor Pendrith +2200 +450 +230
Alex Smalley +2200 +450 +240
Akshay Bhatia +2200 +500 +250
Lucas Herbert +2200 +500 +240
Ben Griffin +2500 +500 +260
Alex Noren +2500 +550 +260
Mark Hubbard +2800 +550 +280
Luke List +2800 +600 +280
Doug Ghim +2800 +600 +280
Davis Riley +3500 +800 +360
Brandon Wu +4000 +850 +400
Nick Hardy +4000 +800 +360
Dylan Wu +4500 +900 +400
Vince Whaley +5000 +1000 +450
MJ Daffue +5000 +1000 +450
Matti Schmid +5000 +1000 +450
Ryan Palmer +5500 +1100 +450
Peter Kuest +5500 +1100 +500
Kevin Yu +5500 +1100 +500
Justin Lower +5500 +1100 +500
Zecheng Dou +6000 +1200 +550
Troy Merritt +6000 +1100 +500
C.T. Pan +6000 +1200 +500
Lanto Griffin +6000 +1100 +500
Ben Martin +6500 +1200 +550
Andrew Novak +6500 +1200 +550
Adam Long +6500 +1200 +550
David Lipsky +7000 +1200 +550
Austin Smotherman +7000 +1200 +600
Martin Laird +7000 +1200 +550
Harry Hall +7000 +1400 +600
Ryan Moore +7500 +1400 +600
Kramer Hickok +7500 +1400 +600
Carl Yuan +8000 +1600 +700
Stewart Cink +8000 +1400 +650
Sam Bennett +8000 +1600 +700
Patton Kizzire +8000 +1400 +650
Nick Dunlap +8000 +1400 +700
Henrik Norlander +8000 +1600 +700
Russell Knox +9000 +1600 +700
Robert Streb +10000 +1800 +800
Peter Malnati +10000 +1800 +800
Nico Echavarria +10000 +1800 +800
Doc Redman +11000 +2000 +850
Charley Hoffman +11000 +2000 +900
Camilo Villegas +11000 +2000 +900
Scott Piercy +11000 +2000 +850
Ryan Gerard +11000 +2200 +900
Jimmy Walker +11000 +2000 +850
David Lingmerth +13000 +2200 +900
Brice Garnett +13000 +2200 +900
Tano Goya +13000 +2200 +1000
Brent Grant +13000 +2500 +1100
S.Y. Noh +13000 +2200 +900
Austin Cook +13000 +2200 +900
Kelly Kraft +13000 +2200 +900
Harrison Endycott +13000 +2500 +1000
Hank Lebioda +13000 +2500 +1000
Cameron Percy +15000 +2800 +1100
Kevin Tway +15000 +2800 +1200
Kevin Chappell +15000 +2500 +1100
Jason Dufner +15000 +2800 +1200
Fabian Gomez +15000 +2800 +1100
Ryan Armour +18000 +3000 +1200
Harry Higgs +18000 +3500 +1200
Cody Gribble +20000 +3500 +1400
Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +3500 +1400
Augusto Nunez +20000 +3500 +1400
Richy Werenski +20000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Roy +20000 +3500 +1400
Chris Stroud +25000 +4000 +1400
Trevor Cone +25000 +4500 +1600
Brian Gay +25000 +3500 +1400
Sean O'Hair +25000 +3500 +1400
Scott Harrington +25000 +4500 +1800
Max McGreevy +25000 +4000 +1600
Matthias Schwab +25000 +4500 +1600
William McGirt +30000 +5500 +2000
Wesley Bryan +30000 +5000 +2000
Trevor Werbylo +30000 +5000 +2000
Martin Trainer +30000 +4500 +1800
Kyle Westmoreland +30000 +5500 +2000
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +4500 +1600
D.J. Trahan +35000 +6000 +2200
Tyson Alexander +35000 +6000 +2200
Scott Brown +35000 +6000 +2200
Andrew Landry +35000 +6000 +2200
Jonas Blixt +35000 +6000 +2200
Chris Baker +40000 +6000 +2200
Sung Kang +40000 +6500 +2200
Ryan Brehm +40000 +7500 +2800
Paul Haley II +40000 +6500 +2500
Martin Contini +40000 +7500 +2800
Dylan Frittelli +40000 +6500 +2500
Chase Johnson +50000 +8000 +3000

