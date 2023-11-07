Top 28 Kicker fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 10

Week 9 is in the rearview mirror and when we look back at the kickers, Younghoe Koo led the way with 19 fantasy points, hitting 4-of-4 field goals, with two from 50+. Koo has come on strong with 13. 12 and 19 fantasy points in his last three after an extremely slow start to the season.

Teams on bye

Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Streaming options for Week 10

Chase McGlaughlin vs. Tennessee Titans

The Titans have allowed the most fantasy points to kickers this season and McGlaughlin is coming off a big game agains the Texans.

Eddy Piniero vs. Chicago Bears

The Panthers offense has kept Piniero’s numbers down, but he’s kicked well and the Bears are bottom-10 in allowing fantasy points to kickers. And who doesn’t want to watch field goals on Thursday Night Football?

Week 10 fantasy football Kicker rankings