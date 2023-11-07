Top 28 D/ST fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 10

Week 9 is in the books and there were some big D/ST scores, highlighted by the Browns, Colts and Chargers. Those teams faced Bryce Young, Clayton Tune, and Zach Wilson. The targeting of bad and/or rookie quarterbacks will continue in D/ST prognostication, even with Aidan O’Connell and the Raiders killing my Giants D/ST!

Teams on bye

Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Streaming option for Week 10

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

The Raiders had a big D/ST game against the Giants in Week 9, which had a lot to do with Tommy DeVito quarterbacking for New York. But, the Raiders appeared to play with a renewed vigor after getting rid of Josh McDaniels. This week they get a Jets team led by Zach Wilson, who hasn’t been able to move the ball with any consistency.

Week 10 fantasy football D/ST rankings