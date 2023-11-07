 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 28 D/ST fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 10

We take a look at Week 10 D/ST rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field following their win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. &nbsp; Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 9 is in the books and there were some big D/ST scores, highlighted by the Browns, Colts and Chargers. Those teams faced Bryce Young, Clayton Tune, and Zach Wilson. The targeting of bad and/or rookie quarterbacks will continue in D/ST prognostication, even with Aidan O’Connell and the Raiders killing my Giants D/ST!

Teams on bye

Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Streaming option for Week 10

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

The Raiders had a big D/ST game against the Giants in Week 9, which had a lot to do with Tommy DeVito quarterbacking for New York. But, the Raiders appeared to play with a renewed vigor after getting rid of Josh McDaniels. This week they get a Jets team led by Zach Wilson, who hasn’t been able to move the ball with any consistency.

Week 10 fantasy football D/ST rankings

