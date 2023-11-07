Top 32 TE fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 10

We are heading into the tenth week of the NFL season. The fantasy football playoffs are looming, and this is a big week for tight end bye weeks. Tyler Higbee and Dallas Goedert will be off, as will the overall TE1 Travis Kelce. With some pretty big holes to fill, here is how we are approaching the tight end position in Week 10 fantasy football leagues.

Teams on bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins

Injury news to monitor

The Chicago Bears are on a short week, which could be bad news for Cole Kmet. He is dealing with a knee injury. Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is dealing with a rib injury.

It was a recent injury, so just in case you missed it, New York Giants starting tight end Darren Waller was added to injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games.

Streaming options for Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals defense gives up the most fantasy points per game to tight end. This means Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz could be in line for a big game.

You were likely starting him already, but make sure to have Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid in your lineups. The Denver Broncos allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends and Kincaid will face them on Monday night.

Gerald Everett, Hayden Hurst and Juwan Johnson also have good matchups this week.

Week 10 fantasy football TE PPR rankings