Top 109 WR fantasy football PPR rankings for NFL Week 10

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. At this point, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Kennan Allen and Puka Nacua remain the top five wide receivers in PPR fantasy football leagues. Hill and Brown are both on bye this week, so this is how we are approaching the wide receiver position with two of the top five players missing in action this week.

Teams on bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins

Injury news to monitor

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London missed last week’s game due to a groin injury, but the team is hopeful he can return this week. The team’s WR3, Mack Hollins, is dealing with an ankle injury. The Carolina Panthers are on a short week, and wide receiver DJ Chark is starting the week not practicing due to his elbow injury.

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is considered day-to-day with a back injury. Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson is said to have avoided a concussion but is still being monitored to begin the week. Josh Downs was questionable for last week’s Indianapolis Colts game due to a knee injury. He managed to play in the game but didn’t finish and was ruled out with a knee injury.

Deebo Samuel, DeVante Parker and Zay Jones are all players to watch this week as they are dealing with their respective injuries.

Streaming options for Week 10

The Tennessee Titans are making a change at quarterback as Will Levis is taking over for Ryan Tannehill despite the veteran being healthy. This move could benefit DeAndre Hopkins, who has a great matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

It has been an inconsistent year for DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Still, this week, they draw the Washington Commanders’ defense, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to wideouts. Of the three, I would say you can trust Metcalf and JSN for fantasy football, but leave Lockett for a DFS play.

Josh Reynolds, Romeo Doubs and Calvin Ridley all have good matchups this week.

Week 10 fantasy football WR PPR rankings