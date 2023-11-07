Top 79 RB fantasy football PPR rankings for NFL Week 10

We have made it to double digits and are entering Week 10 of the NFL season. There are only four teams on bye this week, but it’s a big one, as two of the top-five running backs in PPR fantasy football leagues will not be playing. Raheem Mostert (No. 2) and D’Andre Swift (No.5) are both on bye, but fantasy managers will get back Christian McCaffrey. Here is how we are handling the running back position in Week 10.

Teams on bye: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins

Injury news to monitor

The Arizona Cardinals could see both starting quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner in the backfield in Week 10. It’s a short week for Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert, but he could finally return on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

The Detroit Lions could have an important decision to make in the backfield in Week 10. Starter David Montgomery appears healthy and ready to return, but backup Jahmyr Gibbs has played well in Monty’s absence. The Houston Texans missed Dameon Pierce last week but hope he can return in Week 10 in a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Streaming options for Week 10

James Cook has been somewhat inconsistent for the Buffalo Bills but has a fantastic matchup this week against the Denver Broncos defense that allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Herbert’s return would be a big boost for Chicago. If he is able to get a full practice in, I’d trust starting him this week. If not, I like Roschon Johnson and not D’Onta Foreman’s revenge game against Carolina, which allows the second-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Atlanta continues to mismanage Bijan Robinson. This gives Tyler Allgeier additional upside this week against the Arizona Cardinals. He has a great matchup this week with Arizona, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Week 10 fantasy football RB PPR rankings