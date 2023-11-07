Top 28 QB fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 10

Week 9 is in the books and it’s time to check out the Week 10 quarterback situation. It has not been great, with multiple injuries taking starters out. This week we’ll also lose some quarterbacks to bye weeks, with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford all out. But, we should get Kyler Murray back, which is quite an upgrade from Clayton Tune.

Teams on bye

Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Injury news to monitor

Kyler Murray is set to return this week from his ACL tear. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray would start if all went well in practice this week, so he’s starting barring a setback. His ability as a runner is what separates

Justin Fields is practicing this week and may be able to play on Thursday night against the Panthers. If he can’t, Tyson Bagent would get one more start.

Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury and Tommy DeVito will likely get the start against the Cowboys on Sunday. The Giants are 16-point underdogs and for good reason.

Jalen Hall is in concussion protocol and Josh Dobbs just led the Vikings to a come from behind victory over the Falcons and will get the start this week against the Saints.

Ryan Tannehill continues to deal with an ankle injury and rookie Will Levis has looked capable in relief. We’ll see how Tannehill is doing this week, but Levis has a good chance of starting again this week against the Buccaneers.

Week 10 fantasy football QB rankings