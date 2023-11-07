Top 200 flex fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 10

Week 10 is here. We have some big-time fantasy football players on bye this week, so many of us will need to piece together their squad. Let’s take a look at the injuries and rankings for the flex spot this week.

Teams on bye

Chiefs, Rams, Dolphins, Eagles

Injury news to monitor

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals — Back injury

Chase took a hard fall on his back Monday night and will likely miss some practice time this week. He probably will be able to go on Sunday against the Texans, but nothing is written in stone.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts — Knee injury

Downs has a knee injury that forced him from Week 9. We have yet to hear about the severity of his injury, but the team did try out WR Sammy Watkins on Monday. They could be looking for a replacement.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers — Chest, back injuries

Watson didn’t suffer a concussion in Week 9, which is good, but he is not 100%. We’ll see if he can be ready in time for Sunday’s tilt against the Steelers.

K.J. Osborn, WR, Vikings — Concussion

Osborn is in the concussion protocol and will have trouble being cleared before they face the Saints on Sunday.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings — Oblique, rib injury

Hockenson is dealing with a rib injury, but head coach Kevin O’Connell was hopeful he would be able to play this week against the Saints.

Cam Akers, RB, Vikings — Achilles injury

Akers is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Alexander Mattison will keep his grip on the No. 1 RB job.

Week 10 fantasy football Overall rankings