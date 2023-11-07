D/ST to stream in fantasy football for Week 10

We have four bye weeks in Week 10 with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles off. This is the time the year where the waiver wire becomes crucial in fantasy football leagues. Below we take a look at a few streaming options for defenses/special teams that you should consider.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 10

Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. Washington Commanders

Rostership: 34.7%

Seattle was one of the worst fantasy-scoring defenses in Week 9, but they need a bounceback. They’re better than they played, but they just caught a Ravens team at the wrong time. They get a nice chance to bounce back against a Commanders squad that is all over the place. I expect to see some turnovers forced against Sam Howell and the Commanders' offense.

Indianapolis Colts D/ST vs. New England Patriots

Rostership: 10.5%

The Patriots offense is not good and constantly turns the ball over. While it’s been an inconsistent season, the Colts' defense has been great in fantasy football some weeks. In Week 9, they forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns. With their confidence riding high and them heading into a matchup with a bad Patriots offense, it would be smart to pick them up and start them.

Carolina Panthers D/ST vs. Chicago Bears

Rostership: 7.8%

If Justin Fields doesn't play, this is a no-brainer. The Bears are turning the ball over a ton. Even if Fields does play, it’ll be interesting to see how good Fields is against this good passing defense. Carolina has been bad this year, but their defense hasn't hurt them too much. The offense has put them in bad situations for a good portion, but they should be able to play well together against Chicago.