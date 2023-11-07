TEs to stream in fantasy football for Week 10

Fantasy football matchups are getting more and more important as the playoffs aren't too far away. With that, we also have to deal with bye weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs are all on bye in Week 10. Below we take a look at some of the best tight end options to stream for Week 10.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 10

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Vikings

Rostership: 39.7%

Hill has had a strong few weeks a the tight end position. He takes snaps as quarterback too which helps with his fantasy numbers. New Orleans matches up with the Vikings this week and they’re allowing 8 standard fantasy points to tight ends which is 19th in the NFL. Expect Hill to have a strong role in the Saints run game again this week.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans vs. Buccaneers

Rostership: 22.1%

Okonkwo will see his numbers continue to increase in this offense. With Will Levis starting at quarterback, the offense will throw the ball more. We also saw a lot from Okonkwo late in the two-minute offense for the Titans in the last game. I expect to see Levis and Okonkwo build from that heading into this game. I wouldn't be surprised to see him catch four passes for 40+ yards here.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers vs. Titans

Rostership: 7.8%

Add Otton as soon as you can. Baker Mayfield has always loved throwing the football to his tight ends and Otton has been getting more and more targets in the red zone as the season has gone on. He caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdown passes on Sunday against the Texans. This is a guy that many expected to break out this season and if he’s still available in your league, I would grab him immediately.