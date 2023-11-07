QBs to stream in fantasy football for Week 10

We have four teams on bye week in Week 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles having off. Fantasy football is starting to get to the must-win weeks and these bye weeks will play a big role. Here are some quarterbacks that you should consider streaming for Week 10.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 10

Will Levis, Titans vs. Buccanneers

Rostership: 38.8%

Levis is playing great football and I don't see anything changing here. The Titans have let him air it out and they should continue to do so. He faces a Tampa Bay defense that just allowed C.J. Stroud to throw for 470 yards and five touchdown passes. Levis honestly might be a good pickup to keep on your squad if he continues to start in Tennessee.

Derek Carr, Saints vs. Vikings

Rostership: 35.2%

The Vikings defense has been solid this season but had some struggles against Taylor Heinicke in Week 9. Carr has feasted in these matchups throughout his career. We’ve yet to see him break out in fantasy this season, but I have a feeling one of those games is coming. We will see him throw for three touchdowns at some point this season and I’m expecting him to have one of those games this week.

Bryce Young, Panthers vs. Bears

Rostership: 16%

It’s been a learning curve for Young this season, but he’s improved the more that he’s been on the field. Young hasn't been great in fantasy, so he should be due for a strong game. He faces a Chicago defense that is allowing 22.1 standard fantasy points which is the 8th most in the NFL. Young also has the ability to make some plays with his legs and the Bears are allowing 20 rushing yards per game to quarterbacks.