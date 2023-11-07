AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain will meet for the second time in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage as Matchday 4 kicks off Tuesday. This game will get going from the San Siro in Milan at 3 p.m. ET. PSG lead Group F with 6 points through three matches, while AC Milan sit at the bottom of the group with 2 points through three matches.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Tuesday, November 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

AC Milan: +205

Draw: +265

PSG: +130

Moneyline pick: PSG +130

PSG smoked AC Milan 3-0 in the most recent Champions League match between the two sides. The Ligue 1 side have been flying of late, scoring 15 goals in their last five games across all competitions. On the flip side, AC Milan have gone 1-1-3 in their last five across all competitions and come into this game after a 1-0 loss to Udinese in Serie A action.

It’s also a long injury list for AC Milan, although Theo Hernandez and Christian Pulisic will be assessed ahead of the match and are expected to take the pitch in some fashion. Simon Kjaer and Samuel Chukwueze are not expected to play. PSG are still without Marco Asensio and Presnel Kimpembe.

Back the French giants to go to San Siro, grab all three points and take a big step towards qualification for the UCL knockout round.