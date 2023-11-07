How to watch Champions League Matchday 4 on TV and via livestream

Champions League action continues with Matchday 4 kicking off Tuesday and Wednesday in the first full week of November. There’s plenty of drama still left in the competition, with Groups B, E and F still looking for one team to create some separation from the pack.

All the Champions League matches will be available online on Paramount+, with select contests airing on CBS Sports Network. All matches are also available on fuboTV.

Matchday 4 schedule

Tuesday, November 7

Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United - 12:45 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona - 12:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Feyenoord - 3 p.m. ET

FC Porto vs. FC Antwerp - 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Young Boys - 3 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Crvena Zvezda vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica - 12:45 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Union Berlin - 12:45 p.m. ET

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester United - 3 p.m. ET

RB Salzburg vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray - 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET

PSV Eindhoven vs. Lens - 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. SC Braga - 3 p.m. ET