How to watch Champions League Matchday 4 on TV and via livestream

Here’s how to catch all the action from Matchday 4 in the 2023-24 Champions League.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports
Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo Alaves at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Champions League action continues with Matchday 4 kicking off Tuesday and Wednesday in the first full week of November. There’s plenty of drama still left in the competition, with Groups B, E and F still looking for one team to create some separation from the pack.

All the Champions League matches will be available online on Paramount+, with select contests airing on CBS Sports Network. All matches are also available on fuboTV.

Matchday 4 schedule

Tuesday, November 7

Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United - 12:45 p.m. ET

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona - 12:45 p.m. ET

Lazio vs. Feyenoord - 3 p.m. ET

FC Porto vs. FC Antwerp - 3 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Young Boys - 3 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan - 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Celtic - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Crvena Zvezda vs. RB Leipzig - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica - 12:45 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Union Berlin - 12:45 p.m. ET

FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester United - 3 p.m. ET

RB Salzburg vs. Inter Milan - 3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray - 3 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Sevilla - 3 p.m. ET

PSV Eindhoven vs. Lens - 3 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. SC Braga - 3 p.m. ET

