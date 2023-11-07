Best kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

While kicker isn’t the sexiest position to consider in fantasy football, a good kicker can sometimes be the difference between winning or losing. Here are three kickers to target on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 10

Nick Folk, Titans

Rostership: Yahoo 19%, ESPN 20%

While Folk doesn’t have the power in his leg that he once had, he’s 19-for-19 on field goals this season and has been automatic within 45 yards his entire career. Plus, the Titans offense isn’t pretty bang average and Derrick Henry seems to have lost as step this year, so it’s not a guarantee that they’ll finish drives in the red zone. Folk won’t nail that five-point 60-yarder, but he’s guaranteed three points when he steps on the field.

Eddy Pineiro, Panthers

Rostership: Yahoo 1%, ESPN 12%

Pineiro knocked in field goals of 35 and 49 yards last week and is now 14-for-16 on kicks. While it’s tough to bet on the Panthers' offense, they’re kind of in the same boat as the Titans where they struggle to finish drives on occasion. There are worse options to consider.

Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers

Rostership: Yahoo 1%, ESPN 2%

McLaughlin made three field goals last week (including a 55-yarder) and was 4-of-4 on extra points. He’s missed just two field goals this year and has made multiple field goals in six games this season. McLaughlin deserves a spot on your roster if you have a sub-par kicker.