Best D/STs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Defense is a streamer’s paradise in fantasy football, and Week 10 is no different. Here are three defensive units to consider picking up off the waiver wire this week.

Las Vegas Raiders

Rostership: Yahoo 49%, ESPN 51%

The Raiders no longer count as a true “sleeper” unit, as their ownership has finally cleared the 50% plateau. They’ve hit double-digits in three of the last four games and will be going against a Jets offense led by Zach Wilson. They’re a must-start this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: Yahoo 28%, ESPN 19%

While it might be tough to consider playing a defense that just gave up an NFL rookie passing record, the Buccaneers have an okay unit and will be going against Will Levis and the Titans. They’re a solid play in deeper leagues.

Carolina Panthers

Rostership: Yahoo 5%, ESPN 8%

Let's get weird. The Panthers had eight fantasy points against the Texans in Week 8 before getting shredded in Week 9, but will be going against the Bears on Thursday night, who will either be starting Tyson Bagent or a hampered Justin Fields. If that’s not a recipe for interceptions I don’t know what is.