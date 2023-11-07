 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best D/STs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Henry Palattella goes over the best defense/special teams units to consider picking up off your waiver wire for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

By Henry Palattella
Defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a sack against the New York Giants in the first quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Defense is a streamer’s paradise in fantasy football, and Week 10 is no different. Here are three defensive units to consider picking up off the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: D/ST pickups for Week 10

Las Vegas Raiders

Rostership: Yahoo 49%, ESPN 51%

The Raiders no longer count as a true “sleeper” unit, as their ownership has finally cleared the 50% plateau. They’ve hit double-digits in three of the last four games and will be going against a Jets offense led by Zach Wilson. They’re a must-start this week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: Yahoo 28%, ESPN 19%

While it might be tough to consider playing a defense that just gave up an NFL rookie passing record, the Buccaneers have an okay unit and will be going against Will Levis and the Titans. They’re a solid play in deeper leagues.

Carolina Panthers

Rostership: Yahoo 5%, ESPN 8%

Let's get weird. The Panthers had eight fantasy points against the Texans in Week 8 before getting shredded in Week 9, but will be going against the Bears on Thursday night, who will either be starting Tyson Bagent or a hampered Justin Fields. If that’s not a recipe for interceptions I don’t know what is.

