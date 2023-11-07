Best tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

Tight end is one of the most volatile positions in all of fantasy football, which means that finding value picks at the position is incredibly important. Here are three value options to consider on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: POS pickups for Week 10

Juwan Johnson, Saints

Rostership: Yahoo 10%, ESPN 9%

Johnson had five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown last week and could have a more expanded role as the Saints offense leans more into the passing game. Sunday marked Johnson’s second game this season with 5+ targets as well, so he’s a high-floor, high-ceiling option.

Cade Otton, Buccaneers

Rostership: Yahoo 5%, ESPN 7%

Otton will likely end up at the top of everyone’s waiver wire claims this week after his two-touchdown performance last week against the Texans, but he’s beginning to move from streamer option to bonafide starter. The only reason you shouldn’t put a claim in on him this weekend is if you have two bonafide tight ends.

Drew Sample, Bengals

Rostership: Yahoo 0%, ESPN 0%

Sample came into Sunday with just three catches for 10 yards on the season, but had three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' Sunday Night Football win. Burrow spread the ball around to all his tight ends, and the Bengals' offense is all in on the passing game at this point in the season. Sample holds some value in Week 10.