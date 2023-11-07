Best wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

The fantasy football playoffs are quickly approaching, and there are plenty of injuries across the league that have shifted the wide receiver landscape. Here are some sleeper picks to consider to fill out your wide receiver room.

Fantasy football waiver wire: POS pickups for Week 10

Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys

Rostership: Yahoo 0%, ESPN 0%

This is a stretch. Like a big stretch. But stay with me. Prior to Sunday, Tolbert had played in 15 games but had nine receptions for just 81 yards. But then he went off in Week 9, recording three receptions for 49 yards in the Cowboys' close loss to the Eagles. Yes, Tolbert had done nothing in his career prior to Sunday, but the Cowboys don’t have a WR2 and he proved to Cowboys brass that he can be dynamic with the ball in his hand.

Noah Brown, Texans

Rostership: Yahoo 2%, ESPN 1%

A longtime Dallas Cowboy, Brown is coming off a week where he had six catches for 150 receiving yards and had a 75-yard touchdown reception in the Texans’ win. While it would be foolish to assume Brown would continue to have that kind of production, he had 57 yards the week prior, so it seems like he has an angle to get some looks in the Texans’ thriving offense.

Brandon Powell, Vikings

Rostership: Yahoo 2%, ESPN 1%

Powell generated some buzz a couple of weeks ago when Justin Jefferson went down but had yet to turn that into any production prior to Sunday. But then Sunday happened, as he caught two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown under new quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was learning the team’s plays and cadence as the game was going on. Dobbs should get a full week of practice this week, which should only help the connection he had with Powell.