Best running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

As we head into Week 10 of the NFL season, we’re taking a look at which running backs may be worth adding to your fantasy rosters going forward. Whether your starters are injured, underperforming, or on a bye, here are some RBs who could be available to add from the waiver wire.

Fantasy football waiver wire: POS pickups for Week 10

D’Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears

Rostership: 46.5%

Foreman had a big midseason jump with the Panthers last season, and while he’s had some big games with the Bears this season, he’s still looking for a more consistent success level. Foreman has a very high ceiling, which could make him worth adding off of waivers, but he’s also a risky starter on a week-to-week basis. He could be a good addition as a FLEX option.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 40.3%

Gibson is playing behind Brian Robinson, but he’s been seeing more action as a receiver in recent games and could be an interesting option going forward. Gibson finished Week 9 with six carries for 34 yards and five receptions for 42 yards. He has gone 5-for-5 on targets two weeks in a row, and could offer a boost in PPR leagues.

Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

Rostership: 18.4%

Gainwell is starting behind D’Andre Swift but has been seeing flashes of action this season that could be a week-to-week boost in a FLEX position on any fantasy squad. Gainwell has scored two touchdowns in the last three weeks and finished with 9.3 fantasy points against the Cowboys. However, don’t expect him to be a regular double-digit earner.

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 1.0%

Mitchell raised some eyebrows this weekend as he shared snaps with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards in the Ravens’ backfield. He led the team with nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown in Week 9, and after that performance, we should expect to see plenty more of him on the field for Baltimore going forward. Mitchell should be widely available in most fantasy leagues.