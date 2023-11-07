Best QBs to add in 2-QB fantasy football leagues via waiver wire in Week 10

The QB injury drama of Week 8 is slowly working itself out, though we saw Daniel Jones sustain a season-ending injury in Week 9. With backups coming in as starters everywhere you look for the remainder of the season, the quarterback landscape has shifted quite a bit heading into November. Who should you look for on waivers? Here are the best quarterback pickups in 2-QB leagues for Week 10.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for 2-QB leagues in Week 10

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 45.4%

Mayfield may be tough to get in some 2-QB leagues, depending on the size of the league, but he’s absolutely worth a grab if you can pick him up off of waivers. Mayfield has looked more solidly consistent as a fantasy earner as the season has gone on, finishing with over 21 fantasy points in Week 8 and 19 in Week 9. Looking ahead, Mayfield’s schedule shouldn’t prove to be too tough to continue this trend. He has avoided turnovers over the past two weeks and faces the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 38.3%

Speaking of the Titans — is Levis worth an add? After his four-touchdown performance in his first-ever NFL start, head coach Mike Vrabel has to be reconsidering some things. If Levis is in a position to start over Tannehill going forward, he might be worth a gamble. While we can’t expect him to have that output every week — he passed for no touchdowns and one interception last week against the Steelers — he clearly found chemistry with the Titans’ receivers and could be worth an early investment. The Titans take on the Buccaneers in Week 10.

Josh Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 16.3%

Dobbs is having quite the season. He led the Vikings to a win less than a week after signing with the franchise, passing for two touchdowns and rushing for a third in the victory. Dobbs isn’t Kirk Cousins, but the quick fit with the rest of the offense could be a good sign for Minnesota’s new QB going forward. Again, this is something of a risky pick after Dobbs struggled through several Cardinals games this season, but keep an eye out here. The Vikings face the Saints in Week 10.

Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 4.7%

Heinicke has taken over from Desmond Ridder as the Falcons’ starter going forward. If nothing else, he’s a fairly consistent performer — he may never be great, but he won’t be awful. Heinicke finished Week 9 with one touchdown, one interception, and 268 passing yards. The Falcons will play the Cardinals next week.