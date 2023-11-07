Best QBs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 10 of 2023 NFL season

With Week 10 of the NFL season upon us, there will be more than a few fantasy managers in need of finding a replacement at quarterback this week. Star names such as Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa will all be off the schedule due to the bye week, but thankfully, there are a few valuable replacements that should be available in all leagues, big or small.

Here are the best quarterback pickups off the waiver wire for Week 10.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 10

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 45.4% ESPN

Mayfield has scored in double-digits for three straight contests and has now put together back-to-back performances of multi-touchdown games. The former No. 1 overall pick has a decent shot at success once again as he faces a Tennessee Titans team that’s ranked 16th against the pass. The Titans are also allowing a touchdown per game to opposing quarterbacks, which means Mayfield has a decent shot to take advantage through the air.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 38.8% ESPN

Surprise, surprise, Levis was unable to put together another four-touchdown performance in his second career NFL start last weekend. Still, he made a few good throws and looked very much like a starting-caliber quarterback, which fantasy managers will gladly take given the bye-week absences of Mahomes, Tagovailoa, and Hurts. Levis gets a very favorable matchup with the Bucs in Week 10, who are allowing 20.2 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks (3rd).

Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 16.3% ESPN

After being traded to Minnesota in the middle of the week and getting zero reps in practice, Dobbs was forced into the starting role after Jaren Hall was ruled out with a concussion. How did he respond? By putting up 24.92 fantasy points, courtesy of two touchdowns in the air and one on the ground. Dobbs’ ceiling should be raised in Week 10 with an actual week of practice, and it’s hard not to like the fact that he’ll be throwing to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson on Sunday.

Taylor Heinecke, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 4.7% ESPN

Heinecke finished with just 14.72 fantasy points in Week 9, but he’ll get another starting opportunity this Sunday ahead of the Falcons’ Week 11 bye. It’s keen to note that he did throw for 268 yards and a touchdown, despite playing without a top target in Drake London (groin). He’ll have a soft matchup in Week 10 against an Arizona Cardinals defense that is giving up 18.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (9th).