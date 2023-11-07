Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 in 14-team leagues

With Week 9 of the NFL season in the books, the race to make the fantasy football playoffs is already in full gear. With four teams on their bye week, and with notable injuries across the league, fantasy managers may need to look toward the waiver wire to help stay afloat in Week 10. That challenge is even greater if you play in a 14-team league, where options are even more slim.

Here are the best waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 10, with the following rostership volume no greater than 40 percent.

Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 14-team leagues

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Rostership: 30.4% ESPN

This deep into the fantasy season, a sound strategy is to target unofficial by-committee scenarios when it comes to the running back position. Charbonnet fits the bill in Seattle, as he out-snapped Kenneth Walker III while holding a firm grasp on third-down opportunities. He only mustered 2.3 PPR fantasy points as Seattle was blown out, but the UCLA product remains a solid flex option given the volume of snaps he’s sharing with Walker.

Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots

Rostership: 21.9% ESPN

After leading New England receivers with 10.5 PPR fantasy points last week, Douglas may have solidified himself as the Patriots WR1. Granted, New England’s offense is far from attractive for fantasy managers, but for those in need of wide receiver help, you’ll take what you can get. He may not be a weekly lock to put up consistent numbers, but he’s caught 14 passes on 20 targets over the past three games.

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 16.3% ESPN

Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jalen Hurts will all be on their bye in Week 10, which will likely force fantasy managers to pivot in the short term. Dobbs put up 24.92 fantasy points last week despite not taking a single rep in practice and with Jaren Hall in concussion protocol, it feels likely that Dobbs will be the starter moving forward. Dobbs isn’t putting up elite fantasy numbers, but he’s in an attractive situation with targets such as Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson to throw to.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 1% ESPN

As the Ravens demolished the Seahawks in Week 9, it coincided with Mitchell’s breakout game of the season. The rookie tailback had nine carries for 138 yards and one touchdown, equaling 20.4 PPR fantasy points. Baltimore’s running back room is undoubtedly crowded, and that’s only exacerbated by Lamar Jackson’s running ability. Still, Mitchell needs to be added in all leagues, as his fantasy floor as a handcuff is worth stashing for the remainder of the season.