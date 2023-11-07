Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10 in 10-team leagues

With Week 9 of the NFL season in the rearview mirror, the latest slate of action once again saw a handful of injuries that will likely impact fantasy rosters. In addition, the bye week will see four teams off the schedule, forcing managers to pivot by way of the waiver wire.

Here are the best waiver wire pickups to consider ahead of finalizing lineups for Week 10.

Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 55.5% ESPN

Dell had fallen off the fantasy radar since Week 3 and was rightfully dropped in most leagues. Of course, he bounced back with a 29.6 PPR explosive performance last week, in which he finished with 114 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Is he capable of putting up those same numbers week to week? Probably not, however, he’s always going to remain involved as part of a Texans offense that is currently firing on all cylinders.

Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans

Rostership: 47.6% ESPN

Singletary again commanded the role as Houston’s lead back with Dameon Pierce (ankle) sidelined once more. He didn’t do much with his 13 carries, mustering just 26 total rushing yards, but that may have been a result of the passing game taking center stage. Regardless, as long as Pierce continues to be sidelined, Singletary should be added off the waiver wire given the value of the running back position.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostership: 40.1% ESPN

Freiermuth is eligible to come off injured reserve in Week 11 after recovering from a hamstring injury, so this addition is more forward-thinking. Still, he remains a key piece of the Steelers' offense upon his return, and given the injuries to the overall tight end position, the veteran tight end presents one of the better options to consider, as opposed to sticking it out with one of the more unknown names.

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 16.6% ESPN

Dobbs started the week by getting benched for a rookie quarterback and ended the week going for 24.92 fantasy points. What’s even more impressive is that he did so unexpectedly, having had to step in for rookie Jaren Hall, who was ruled out early with a concussion. For fantasy managers in need of a quarterback for the short term, Dobbs is a rare starter for at least Week 10 with Hall unlikely to exit the concussion protocol in time for the turnaround.