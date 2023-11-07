Best available fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10

With Week 9 of the NFL season in the rearview mirror, the latest slate of action once again saw a handful of injuries that will likely impact fantasy rosters. In addition, the bye week will see four teams off the schedule, forcing managers to pivot by way of the waiver wire.

Here are the best waiver wire pickups to consider ahead of finalizing lineups for Week 10.

Week 10 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 55.5% ESPN

After putting up 29.6 PPR fantasy points in Week 9, this will likely be the last opportunity in which the Texans rookie will be available on the waiver wire. He’s put up 20-plus points in three games so far this season, and while he’ll be unable to put up that level of production consistently, it’s clear he’s a big-play target for CJ Stroud. Dell does have an opportunity to capitalize on a few big plays against the Cincinnati Bengals’ 21st-ranked pass defense.

Joshua Dobbs, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 16.6% ESPN

Dobbs was forced into the starting role in Week 9 as rookie quarterback Jaren Hall was ruled out early with a concussion on Sunday. Despite not knowing the playbook or most of his teammates' names, the veteran finished 20/30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns, equating to 24.92 fantasy points. With four teams on the bye next week, Dobbs is another decent replacement option, at least for this week, as it seems unfeasible for Hall to exit the concussion protocol in time for Week 10.

Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 7.4% ESPN

Big-name tight ends including Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert will be off the schedule next week due to the bye week, which means Otton is a decent replacement option to consider in Week 10. The Bucs' tight end put up 23 PPR fantasy points after finishing with 70 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, and though he may not put up those numbers on the regular, he’s worth starting at least in Week 9 with his upside against a Titans team who boasts a 17th-ranked pass defense.

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Rostership: 1% ESPN

Mitchell produced 138 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 9 to finish with 20.4 PPR fantasy points, after logging just 1.9 total fantasy points in the weeks prior. The reality is that Mitchell is part of a crowded running back room that includes Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, as well as Lamar Jackson’s knack for running the ball. Still, Mitchell is worth adding and stashing on the roster given the explosiveness he adds to the running back room.