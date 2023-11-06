Lakers PF Anthony Davis attempting to play through with hip/groin injuries Monday vs. Heat

Update: Davis is back in the game and has either gotten more treatment or is confident he can manage the issue. We’ll see if he is able to stay on the floor and play his usual minutes or if he has to keep checking in and out.

Update: Davis went back to the locker room after attempting to play through the injury, and he’s clearly struggling to move with hip/groin issues. The star is back in the locker room and based on this move, it seems unlikely he’ll return for Monday’s game.

Update: Davis is going to go through some warmups at halftime after suffering hip and groin injuries against Miami. The big man is going to attempt to return, which is ultimately a good sign for the Lakers as this means the injury isn’t considered to be too serious.

Davis has been solid so far with nine points, six rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes of action. He’s averaging 26.3 points and 13 rebounds per game on the year, so the Lakers certainly need him on the floor if he’s capable of playing. The hope is he doesn’t aggravate the injuries.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis went to the locker room in Monday’s game against the Miami Heat due to a leg injury. Davis, who has a history of injuries, did manage to walk off the floor on his own power. We’ll see if he’s able to return.