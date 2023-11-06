Mavericks G Luka Doncic available to return Monday vs. Magic after going through league’s concussion protocol

Update: Doncic is available to return to the game after quickly passing through the league’s concussion protocol. We’ll see if he’s able to manage his usual workload or has some type of restriction. He did come into this game with a quadriceps injury and is on the second night of a back-to-back set, so it’s possible Dallas decides to be more cautious with the guard.

In the event Doncic doesn’t play the full game, Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the primary scorers for the Mavericks. Dallas is currently in a tight game with Orlando entering the third quarter, so it’s unlikely Doncic will take any unscheduled breaks in this one.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic exited the team’s game Monday against the Orlando Magic due to the league’s concussion protoco. Doncic’s head hit a player’s knee after he fell backwards, and immediately went to the locker room.