Trail Blazers C Robert Williams will undergo knee surgery, out indefintely

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will undergo right knee surgery, which puts him out indefinitely according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Trail Blazers acquired Williams from the Boston Celtics this offseason as part of the Jrue Holiday trade.

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will require right knee surgery, sources tell ESPN. Conversations with doctors and his agent are ongoing about the kind of procedure necessary for Williams and how long of a timeline will be needed for recovery. pic.twitter.com/zhStKii8hl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2023

This the latest blow in a string of bad events for the Trail Blazers on the injury front. Anfernee Simons, who was taken some important leaps in his career over the last two seasons, is out for at least another month. Rookie Scoot Henderson is dealing with an ankle injury. Now Williams, who the Blazers hoped to pair with Deandre Ayton in the frontcourt for as a long-term duo, will be sidelined.

Look for Ayton and Jerami Grant to continue being the key players on the interior for Portland, with Moses Brown and Kris Murray likely to see more playing time. Williams could’ve been a potential trade target for contenders at the deadline if the Blazers were willing to deal him but now he’s likely to remain with the team as he recovers.