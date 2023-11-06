 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

South Carolina freshmen Milaysia Fulwiley puts Notre Dame in the blender [VIDEO]

I mean she’s a FRESHMAN.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley

Milaysia Fulwiley, welcome to college basketball. The freshman with an absolutely absurd drive that spins Notre Dame sideways and brings the house down in Paris.

We knew Dawn Staley’s team wouldn’t fall far after graduating one of the deepest units in team history. But this kind of dynamic play from the former McDonald’s All-American from the Columbia, SC native has to be promising for the future. The three-time South Carolina high school champion leads a talented group of freshman for the Gamecocks, who look to make their fourth-straight Final Four this season.

No. 6 South Carolina leads No. 10 Notre Dame 48-33 at halftime. But this is what you’ll remember, and for good reason. More to come.

