Texas QB Quinn Ewers upgraded to day-to-day ahead of Week 11 vs. TCU

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been upgraded from week-to-week to dy-to-day ahead of the Longhorns’ game against TCU in Week 11. Ewers has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for the past several weeks. He sustained the injury during Texas’ win over Houston in Week 8.

Despite plenty of public excitement over freshman QB Arch Manning, Texas has been starting backup Maalik Murphy in Ewers’ place. Murphy has performed well, leading the Longhorns to wins over BYU and Kansas State and throwing three interceptions and three touchdowns over two starts. Texas sits at the top of the Big 12 standings heading into Week 11, and are hoping to find a way into the College Football Playoff with a conference championship win come December.

TCU shouldn’t be too much of a challenge this weekend for Texas, whether or not Ewers plays. The Horned Frogs have fallen far from their own CFP run last season, and are just 2-4 in conference.