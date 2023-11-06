How Reignmakers Football Players can take Advantage of Four New Crafting Recipes

More trade-in recipes are coming to Reignmakers Football!

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, four new recipes will become available for Reignmakers Football players. The first of the bunch will drop at 6 p.m. ET and a new one will drop every half hour until the final one of this wave drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Each recipe will be live until 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Here’s a breakdown of all the recipes:

All Trade-In Packs will be non-sellable on the secondary market, however, cards may be sold once opened. No additional Trade-In Tokens will be dropped to accompany these recipes due to existing supply in customer accounts from previous drops.

Looking Ahead

There are more trade-in recipes coming to Reignmakers Football in November!

The week of November 13, 2023, there will be 2023 trade-in recipes at the CORE level. There will also be 2022 trade-ins at the CORE, RARE, ELITE and REIGNMAKER levels.

The week of November 20, 2023, there will be 2022 trade-ins for 2023 Holiday Set Feast Cards. There will also be 2023 trade-ins at the CORE level.

