USC vs. Kansas State predictions, picks how to watch Monday’s game

Opening day for the 2023-24 college basketball season will feature the No. 21 USC Trojans facing the Kansas State Wildcats at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas tonight. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on TNT.

USC (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) enters this new season with high expectations as it boasts one of the more talented rosters in the entire Pac-12. Fifth-year senior guard Boogie Ellis returns to lead the team after a strong campaign last year where he averaged 17.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Sharing the backcourt and making his debut tonight will be freshman guard Isaiah Collier, who was the No. 1 rated prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Kansas State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a magical turnaround season in Jerome Tang’s first year on the job, making a surprise run to the Elite Eight last spring. The Wildcats lost a few primary pieces from that team with Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson now in the NBA. Their big offseason addition was North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry, who won Conference USA Player of the Year by averaging 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds last season.

How to watch USC vs. Kansas State

When: Monday, November 6, 10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: TNT

Where to live stream online: Watch TNT

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -3

Total: 146

The Pick

USC -3

It will take both teams a few games to gel, so there may be some sloppiness on both sides for this opener. I will still give the edge to the Trojans purely based on the talent that they will be putting on the floor. Ellis’ veteran presence should make a difference in this contest while Collier should show flashes of why he was the top ranked high school prospect last year. Give me USC to cover.