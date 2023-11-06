Georgia vs. Oregon predictions, picks how to watch Monday’s game

Opening day for the 2023-24 college basketball season will feature the Oregon Ducks facing the Georgia Bulldogs at the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas this afternoon. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on TruTV.

Oregon (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) is fresh off a 21-15 campaign last year, where it made it to the quarterfinals of the NIT in March. The Ducks will be led by First Team All-Pac-12 center N’Faly Dante, who averaged 3.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season. However, he has been dealing with a knee injury and is considered questionable for today’s opener. One of the biggest additions to the Duck roster is former Georgia guard Kario Oquendo, who will be debuting against his former team today.

Georgia (0-0, 0-0 SEC) is entering Year 2 of the Mike White era in Athens and the program is looking to take a step forward after a 16-16 campaign last season. The roster will look different with several players like Oquendo either transferring or graduating out of the program. Key transfer additions to this year’s Bulldogs team includes Division II Player of the Year RJ Sunahara from Nova Southeastern and former Illinois guard RJ Melendez.

How to watch Georgia vs. Oregon

When: Monday, November 6, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV: TruTV

Where to live stream online: Watch TruTV

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oregon -6.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Oregon -6.5

Early indications are that N’Faly Dante will be able to suit up today and his presence should power the Ducks to an easy victory. The Ducks have more experienced talent and should be be more ready to hit the ground running against a Bulldogs team that has several new pieces that needs to gel.