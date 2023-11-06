WWE Monday Night Raw preview for November 6 episode

Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

We’re just two days removed from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the company should quickly shift focus tonight with Survivor Series less than three weeks away. It was confirmed on Saturday that WarGames will return for a second year in a row at the Survivor Series, so we should start setting up the matches tonight.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel, extending his reign as the inaugural holder of the belt. Backstage, McIntyre was approached by Rhea Ripley with a smirking “I told you so” look. We’ll get the fallout from this match tonight.

Following that match, Damian Priest attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, only to be foiled by Sami Zayn. It wouldn’t be a shock to see these two face each other tonight.

There will be a fatal four-way match to determine a new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship featuring The Miz, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and Ivar of the Viking Raiders. Gunther and Miz clashed on the mic during last week’s episode of MizTV before the Miz was eventually beaten down by Imperium.

Shinsuke Nakamura will get a new challenger when facing new Alpha Academy recruit Tozawa.

