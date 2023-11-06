N’Faly Dante: Status of Oregon center for game against Georgia on Monday

The Oregon Ducks will open the 2023-24 season today at 4:30 p.m. ET when facing the Georgia Bulldogs in Las Vegas and senior center N’Faly Dante is considered questionable for the opener with a knee injury. The First Team All-Pac-12 big man has missed multiple practices over the past few weeks, but the coaching staff believes he should be able to go in today’s game.

Faly took a step forward in his second season as a starter last year, averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. He helped lead the team to a 18-13 regular season record last season, where they were then bounced in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. The team was invited to the NIT, but an ankle injury sidelined him from the tournament.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Oregon is listed as a 6.5-point favorite. The line opened with Oregon as a four-point favorite. The total sits at 140.5.