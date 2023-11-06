After win over Rams, can the Packers go on a run and make the playoffs?

The Green Bay Packers entered Week 9 with a layup matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams, who were without starting QB Matthew Stafford. The Packers were able to take care of business at home, mostly through a good overall effort on offense and defense in an easy spot. At 3-5 on the season, the Packers have nine games remaining in the 2023 regular season and plenty of time to make a playoff push. But is said push realistic for Green Bay? We’re going to take a look at the schedule and what the Packers may need to do to get in.

NFL playoff picture: Packers postseason chances

Here’s a quick overview of the Packers’ remaining schedule:

@ Steelers

vs. Chargers

@ Lions

vs. Chiefs

@ Giants

vs. Bucs

@ Panthers

@ Vikings

vs. Bears

The Packers have likely one of the easier schedules the rest of the season in the NFL. Pittsburgh, Kansas City and Detroit will be tough opponents with two of those games on the road. The Chargers, Giants, Bucs, Panthers, Vikings and Bears are all very winnable games and three of those matchups are at Lambeau Field. The schedule is very advantageous to end the season. The Packers would have two of three games against arguably the worst two teams in the NFL (Bears, Panthers). Plus, Minnesota without QB Kirk Cousins, which should make that game easier to win.

Looking at the odds and whether or not it’s a good bet on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are +250 to make the playoffs and -320 to miss. Let’s look at the games the Packers should win and go from there.

You’d think the Packers can take care of business vs. the Giants, Panthers and Bears. That’s three wins but this upcoming four-game stretch is rough. Green Bay could easily lose four straight to the Steelers, Chargers, Lions and Chiefs. It is paramount for postseason chances that the Packers split the next four games at least. Losing three of four or getting swept and it will be difficult for the Packers to get to 10 wins. That’s the mark Green Bay should be aiming for. Even 10 wins may not be enough but it should be.

It feels like the best-case scenario is the Packers go 7-2 down the stretch, win 10 games and get in as a last wild card. Winning the division would take sweeping the rest of those games and hoping the Vikings and Lions both trend in the wrong direction. A more realistic scenario is Green Bay goes 6-3 in the final nine games to finish 9-8, which may be enough to get in.

What could hurt is that loss to the Falcons early in the season. Atlanta may be one of the teams competing for a wild card spot in the NFC. Defeating the Vikings in their second meeting this season is crucial. A win over the Bucs is also big. Green Bay’s victory over New Orleans early in the season could also help in tiebreakers later on. The Packers will need help but are lined up well to shake off this rough stretch and push for the postseason.

Now to the question of do the Packers have the team to get it done? QB Jordan Love looked better against the Rams but that was while they had Brett Rypien under center. The Rams also have a bad pass rush and Green Bay’s offensive line has been a big issue. Despite being sacked four times on Sunday, Love had a 115.5 passer rating. RB Aaron Jones also had his best game in a while with 24 touches for just under 100 total yards and a TD. If pass protection can improve, the Packers’ offense shouldn’t hold the team back in its playoff push.

The defense is where things get shaky. Sure, the team played well against Rypien and a backfield led by Royce Freeman. Green Bay was only able to sack Rypien once but did have four QB hits and five tackles for a loss. But injuries are piling up on defense. LB Quay Walker can’t stay on the field. S Rudy Ford didn’t play in Week 9. Eric Stokes and Darnell Savage are hurt in the secondary. CB Jaire Alexander has been dealing with injuries. DT Kenny Clark was injured vs. L.A. on Sunday. LB Isaiah McDuffie and S Keisean Nixon have stepped up. If the defense can get healthy, things could start to click.

All eyes should be on head coach Matt LaFleur. This is a chance to prove he wasn’t just a product of Aaron Rodgers. LaFleur’s coaching job this season has been lacking. Some play-calling and decision-making has been questionable. It’s never easy with a first-year starting QB but LaFleur has had plenty of time with Love to prepare for this season.

So it will be interesting to see how the team reacts in the month of November. It was looking like the season would be lost. Had it not been for a few miscues, the Packers could easily be 6-2 and competing for first place in the NFC North, plus a top seed in the NFC. But instead, the Packers are fighting an uphill battle, one that may not even be worth it in the end.

Should you be running to bet the Packers to make the playoffs? Not right now. It’s still a long shot and you should wait and see how the next four games go. If it’s 3-1 or a 2-2 split, Green Bay has a favorable schedule the rest of the way and their playoff odds may not shift too much if the team is 6-6 or 5-7. It would also make sense to see how Green Bay does against contenders like the Chiefs and Lions. For now, sit tight and monitor the odds.